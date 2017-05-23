Video: Ajax hold a minute’s silence before training in Stockholm ahead of Man Utd clash

Posted by - May 23, 2017 - All News, Europa League, Football videos, Manchester United, Netherlands

Ajax’s players have held a minute’s silence in memory of the victims of the Manchester suicide bombing on the pitch where they will face Manchester United in tomorrow’s Europa League final.

The Dutch giants are in Stockholm ahead of the game and are training in the stadium this evening. Before the session, the squad gathered in the centre circle for a moment of reflection.

After the period of silence, Ajax started their open training session, which will be the final time they train before kick-off tomorrow evening.