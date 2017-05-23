Video: Ajax hold a minute’s silence before training in Stockholm ahead of Man Utd clash

#Ajax begon de training met een minuut stilte ter nagedachtenis aan de slachtoffers van de aanslag in Manchester.#UELfinal #ajaman pic.twitter.com/M3dyzEvinI
— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) May 23, 2017
Ajax’s players have held a minute’s silence in memory of the victims of the Manchester suicide bombing on the pitch where they will face Manchester United in tomorrow’s Europa League final.
The Dutch giants are in Stockholm ahead of the game and are training in the stadium this evening. Before the session, the squad gathered in the centre circle for a moment of reflection.
After the period of silence, Ajax started their open training session, which will be the final time they train before kick-off tomorrow evening.
#Ajax begint aan de training in de Friends Arena. Morgen het strijdtoneel voor de finale! ✨#UELfinal #ajaman pic.twitter.com/rbDKEzV8Uy
— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) May 23, 2017