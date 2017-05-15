Video: Alexis Sanchez faces fitness test ahead of Sunderland game, reveals Arsene Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says Alexis Sanchez will undergo a fitness test today to see whether he will be able to play in tomorrow’s game against Sunderland.
The Chilean was substituted with a thigh injury during last Saturday’s win at Stoke City, albeit he managed to score a goal after signalling that he needed to be replaced.
Wenger says the injury is only a knock, but that Sanchez did not look good on Sunday.
Defender Laurent Koscielny is another injury doubt. Kieran Gibbs is available, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is still out.
Click play to watch Wenger’s pre-match press conference in full.