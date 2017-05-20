Video: Angel Gomes and the rest of the Man Utd squad train ahead of Crystal Palace game

Manchester United’s players were in action on the training ground at Carrington yesterday as they prepare for Sunday’s Premier League finale against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Among those training was freshly-crowned youth player of the year Angel Gomes, aged 16, who is set for a role against the Eagles.

Manager Jose Mourinho has already revealed that he will field a weakened team ahead of Wednesday’s Europa League final.

You can see footage from training in the video above.