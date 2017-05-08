Video: Antonio Conte claps relegated Middlesbrough fans

Conte comes over to clap the @Boro fans pic.twitter.com/qXuvUnPoNB — Ben Black (@BenBlack) May 8, 2017

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte might have relegated Middlesbrough to the Championship this evening, but he also managed to win a lot of friends on Teesside.

The Blues’ victory over Boro at Stamford Bridge confirmed Boro’s long expected drop back to the Championship.

After the final whistle, Conte joined the away players in applauding the travelling supporters in one of the corners of the ground. He also shook hands with the Boro players as he commiserated his defeated opponents on their relegation.

A classy touch from the Italian.