Video: Antonio Conte explains his decision to console Middlesbrough fans

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte said it was in his heart to console Middlesbrough fans after condemning them to relegation by inflicting a 3-0 defeat on them at Stamford Bridge last night.
After the final whistle, Conte followed the opposition players to the away end and applauded the Boro supporters. He said it was out of respect for Boro fans applauding their relegated players, and the players returning the gesture.
