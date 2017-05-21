Video: Antonio Conte on a lap of honour after Chelsea 5-1 Sunderland

#ChelseaChampions pic.twitter.com/jrPSGh9tie
Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte led his players on a lap of honour round Stamford Bridge after today’s 5-1 win over Sunderland.
The Blues signed off their title-winning season in style with a comfortable victory over the Black Cats.
After the game, Conte and his family took the plaudits of the crowd after a hugely successful debut season in English football.
The Italian punched the air and applauded the fans as he wandered round the pitch.