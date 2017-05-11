Video: Antonio Conte previews West Brom vs Chelsea

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte held a pre-match press conference earlier today ahead of his side’s Premier League encounter with West Bromwich Albion on Friday evening.
Victory at the Hawthorns tomorrow will see the Blues crowned champions, so that possibility dominated Conte’s press conference. The Italian spoke of the importance of getting three points and predicted a tough game against Tony Pulis’ Baggies.
The Blues boss confirmed that he has now injury problems and can choose his team from a full squad.
