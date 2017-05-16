Video: Antonio Conte reflects on 4-3 win over Watford

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte says last night’s 4-3 victory over Watford is the sort of game he likes to see at this stage of the season – once the title is in the bag.
The much-changed Blues ultimately managed to celebrate their Premier League title victory in style on their first outing at Stamford Bridge since clinching the league last Friday by beating the Hornets by the odd goal in seven.
Conte was also quizzed on striker Diego Costa having raided the press room for chocolate cake at half-time during the game.