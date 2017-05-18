Video: Antonio Valencia discusses being named Man Utd’s players’ player of the season

Manchester United right-back Antonio Valencia has scooped the players’ player of the season award.

The Ecuador international has been a consistent performer for the Red Devils all season and that has not gone unrecognised by the rest of the dressing room.

After a vote among the squad, Valencia was announced as the winner and presented with his award this evening.

You can see Valencia accepting his award and talking about his win in the video above.