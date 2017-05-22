Video: Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger blames contract uncertainty after missing out on Champions League

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said uncertainty over his future was a factor in his side’s failure to qualify for the Champions League.
The Gunners beat Everton 2-1 in their final game of the Premier League season, but that was only good enough to finish fifth.
Wenger said that confusion over his future and other mysterious factors had created a difficult psychological environment for his players.
He said: “Overall I believe that we played since January in a very difficult environment for different reasons. Some obviously that you know about, and that is very difficult for the group of players to cope with that. Some other reasons where we will talk about another day.
“But the psychological environment for the group of the players was absolutely horrendous. I am very proud of what they have done, the way they responded and finished the season.”
He added: “It has been difficult, yes. Certainly my personal situation has contributed to that. But they should not question that I am professional. As long as I am somewhere I do my job until the last day. You could not question my love or my loyalty to this club, because I said no to every club in the world to stay here with very restricted finances for years.”
Click play to watch Wenger’s press conference in full.