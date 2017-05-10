Video: Arsenal keeper does chin-ups at home

Entrenamiento mi hábito @marianapajon fútbol mi pasión #AquiNoTermina la exigencia de cada día. @PaulinaVegaDiep cómo es el tuyo? @adidasCO pic.twitter.com/ddogeOFLuB
— David Ospina (@D_Ospina1) May 9, 2017
Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina has been keeping in shape in his home gym.
The topless Colombian shared video footage of him performing chin-ups, showing that he works hard even when he is not at London Colney.
An accompanying tweet indicates this is some sort of chain message between Colombian sports stars who are sponsored by Adidas. Unfortunately, Ospina’s choice of gym mat makes Reebok the most prominent sportswear brand in his video!