Video: Arsenal lift the FA Cup after beating Chelsea

Arsenal captain Per Mertesacker lifted the FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday after his side’s victory over Chelsea.
The Gunners recorded a 2-1 win over the Blues to get their hands on the silverware.
The big German defender, who could hardly walk up the steps after playing his first 90 minutes of the season and making his first start since April 2016, held the cup aloft surrounded by jubilant team-mates.
Suspensions and injuries had thrust Mertesacker back into action for the big game.