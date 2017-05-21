Video: Arsenal players arrive to face Everton

Posted by - May 21, 2017 - All News, Arsenal, Everton, Football videos, Premier League

Arsenal’s players have arrived at the Emirates Stadium ahead of this afternoon’s crucial Premier League game against Everton.

The Gunners need to beat the Toffees and hope that either Liverpool or Manchester City slip-up in their games in order to sneak into the top four and secure Champions League qualification.

You can see Arsene Wenger’s players arriving at the ground and making their way to the home dressing room to begin their preparations in the video above.