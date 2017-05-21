Video: Arsenal players arrive to face Everton

Not long to go now…
The boys have arrived for #AFCvEFC – and we'll have team news for you at 2pm (UK time)🔴 pic.twitter.com/O3scyhbXmc
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 21, 2017
Arsenal’s players have arrived at the Emirates Stadium ahead of this afternoon’s crucial Premier League game against Everton.
The Gunners need to beat the Toffees and hope that either Liverpool or Manchester City slip-up in their games in order to sneak into the top four and secure Champions League qualification.
You can see Arsene Wenger’s players arriving at the ground and making their way to the home dressing room to begin their preparations in the video above.