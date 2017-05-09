Video: Arsene Wenger discusses Rob Holding’s progress

🗣️ So boss, have you been surprised by how @RobHolding95 has adjusted to the @premierleague?
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been speaking about young defender Rob Holding’s progress this morning.
Holding joined the Gunners from Bolton Wanderers last summer. He started the season in the team, but fell down the pecking order after Shkodran Mustafi’s arrival.
But he has been getting more playing time in recent weeks since Wenger switched to a back-three.
Quizzed on the 21-year-old in a press conference today, Wenger said Holding grows into games after nervous starts and that he needs more defensive experience. But he praised his performance levels, intelligence and composure on the ball.