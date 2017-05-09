Video: Arsene Wenger dismisses director of football talk

Doesn't seem like Wenger is overly keen on a Director of Football at Arsenal… pic.twitter.com/QLJOcYK3bj
— Simon Collings (@sr_collings) May 9, 2017
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has rejected speculation that the club are planning to appoint a director of football.
The Gunners have been linked with Borussia Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc in the press, but Wenger was having none of it when he spoke to reporters at his press conference this morning.
Wenger said he would oversee all technical aspects of the club as long as he remained Arsenal manager. He also claimed he had never understood the term director of football and bristled at talk of restructuring the club.