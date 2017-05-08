Video: Arsene Wenger says Arsenal need help after beating Man Utd

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger acknowledged that his side will need help if they are to qualify for the Champions League next season.
The Gunners winning their remaining four fixtures is not enough to guarantee a top-four finish, so they will need one or more of their rivals to slip up along the way.
After beating Manchester United yesterday, Wenger’s side can overtake the fifth-placed Red Devils by beating Southampton in their midweek game in hand.
They will need either West Ham or Middlesbrough to take points from Liverpool, or two from Leicester City, West Bromwich Albion and Watford to take points from Manchester City.