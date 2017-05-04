Video: Arsene Wenger speaks ahead of Arsenal vs Man Utd

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has held his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s Premier League game against Manchester United.
The Gunners host United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday as they seek to bounce back from last weekend’s north London derby defeat at Tottenham Hotspur. Wenger apologised for Mesut Ozil kicking a door in frustration after the loss at White Hart Lane.
He also gave a team news update, including the revelation that midfielder Granit Xhaka is out of the United game due to a swollen ankle.
