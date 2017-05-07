Video: Axel Tuanzebe reacts to making his full Premier League debut vs Arsenal

As calm and collected off the pitch as he was on it. Well played, Axel! pic.twitter.com/KYTo05Bw6d
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 7, 2017
Manchester United youngster Axel Tuanzebe spoke to the club’s in-house media team after making his first Premier League start in today’s game against Arsenal.
With United still missing players through injury, having been in Europe League action last Thursday night and with their semi-final second leg against Celta Vigo looming this week, Tuazebe was drafted in for a full league debut.
The 19-year-old put in an assured display, but found himself on the wrong end of a 2-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium.