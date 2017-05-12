Video: Celta fans singing in an otherwise empty Old Trafford after Man Utd game

Orgullosos dos nosos xogadores! 👏👏👏 Orgullosos de vós! pic.twitter.com/GIcu3INfJS
— RC Celta (@RCCelta) May 11, 2017
Celta Vigo just about fell short in their Europa League semi-final against Manchester United, but they gave a very good account of themselves on every front during last night’s second leg.
That includes their vocal and passionate travelling supporters. Long after the victorious United fans had emptied out of Old Trafford, the Celta contingent were still singing their hearts out in the away end.
The players came back out of the dressing room after showering to see the fans once again and applaud them.