Video: Chelsea lift the Premier League trophy

The Premier League trophy is back where it belongs! #ChelseaChampions pic.twitter.com/AVWkXKcvEg
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 21, 2017
Champions Chelsea were presented with the Premier League trophy after beating Sunderland 5-1 at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.
Captain John Terry, who played the first 26 minutes of the game before leaving the field of play in a pre-arranged ceremonial substitution, lifted the trophy jointly with fellow centre-back Gary Cahill, who has mainly skippered the side on the pitch this season, on the pitch.
You can see the moment the Blues got their hands of the silverware in the video above.