Video: Chelsea players soak Antonio Conte with champagne and water

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte bagged a Premier League title and a sizeable dry-cleaning bill at West Bromwich Albion last night.
A late goal from substitute Michy Batshuayi saw the Blues confirmed as champions.
In the away dressing room at the Hawthorns Conte was soaked with champagne by his players as they began their celebrations. He also had a bucket of water tipped over his head for good measure.
Striker Diego Costa seemed to be taking particular delight in hosing down the Italian boss.