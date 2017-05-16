Video: Chelsea stars have fun with massive flags

Chelsea’s players had a blast playing with some enormous flags as their title celebrations continued last night.

Having wrapped up the league at West Bromwich Albion last Friday, part two of the festivities came at Stamford Bridge after yesterday evening’s 4-3 win over Watford.

Given that We’ll Keep The Blue Flag Flying High is a popular Chelsea song, the addition of the big flags to the celebrations proved to be a good one.

Cesar Azpilicueta was among those to enjoy his flag-waving duties.

Goalscorer Michy Batshuayi went into war movie mode for the occasion.