Video: Chelsea stars have fun with massive flags

.@CesarAzpi and @KurtZouma keeping that blue flag flying high! 👌#ChelseaChampions pic.twitter.com/YmKHX14f43
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 15, 2017
Chelsea’s players had a blast playing with some enormous flags as their title celebrations continued last night.
Having wrapped up the league at West Bromwich Albion last Friday, part two of the festivities came at Stamford Bridge after yesterday evening’s 4-3 win over Watford.
Given that We’ll Keep The Blue Flag Flying High is a popular Chelsea song, the addition of the big flags to the celebrations proved to be a good one.
Cesar Azpilicueta was among those to enjoy his flag-waving duties.
Goalscorer Michy Batshuayi went into war movie mode for the occasion.
Two in two. The Batsman reporting for duty. @mbatshuayi. #ChelseaChampions pic.twitter.com/fK7lZN3C6j
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 15, 2017