Video: Chelsea winger Pedro wins goal of the month for this strike vs Everton

Posted by - May 12, 2017 - All News, Chelsea, Everton, Football videos, Premier League

Official confirmation has arrived this morning of what Pedro Rodriguez told us last night: he was won Premier League goal of the month for April.

The Chelsea winger jumped the gun by posting a photo of himself with the award and an acceptance tweet yesterday evening.

Today followed the intended announcement that he had won for his strike in the away win over Everton at Goodison Park on the final day of last month.

You can see the goal in the video above.