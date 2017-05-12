Video: Chelsea winger Pedro wins goal of the month for this strike vs Everton

.@_Pedro17_ has won the Premier League’s Goal of the Month award for the second time this season with this beauty against Everton! 👌 pic.twitter.com/JL0Dzf9xNC
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 12, 2017
Official confirmation has arrived this morning of what Pedro Rodriguez told us last night: he was won Premier League goal of the month for April.
The Chelsea winger jumped the gun by posting a photo of himself with the award and an acceptance tweet yesterday evening.
Today followed the intended announcement that he had won for his strike in the away win over Everton at Goodison Park on the final day of last month.
You can see the goal in the video above.