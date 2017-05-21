Video: Chelsea’s David Luiz, Kenedy and Willian dancing in the dressing room after beating Sunderland

Chelsea finished the season in style with a 5-1 win over Sunderland at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

With the title-winning Premier League campaign over, there was cause for celebration in the home dressing room.

Brazilian pair David Luiz and Kenedy started some dance moves from a seated position after the final whistle. They were soon joined by compatriot Willian, who also showed off some of his finest steps.

It all made for a distinctly samba feel to the Bridge.