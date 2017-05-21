Video: Chelsea’s David Luiz, Kenedy and Willian dancing in the dressing room after beating Sunderland

Meanwhile, in the home dressing room! 🎉#ChelseaChampions pic.twitter.com/q3Q6Ou8QuE
Chelsea finished the season in style with a 5-1 win over Sunderland at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.
With the title-winning Premier League campaign over, there was cause for celebration in the home dressing room.
Brazilian pair David Luiz and Kenedy started some dance moves from a seated position after the final whistle. They were soon joined by compatriot Willian, who also showed off some of his finest steps.
It all made for a distinctly samba feel to the Bridge.