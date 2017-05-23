Video: Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori scores a 40-yard own goal on England U20s duty

Disaster for @England!
Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori has made quite a name for himself at the Under-20 World Cup, but not in the manner he would have hoped.
The 19-year-old centre-back is now known to fans around the globe after scoring a 40-yard own goal in today’s group game against Guinea.
Tomori overcooked his backpass to Manchester United keeper Dean Henderson, who had ventured off his line to the edge of the penalty area. Despite his best efforts to adjust, Henderson couldn’t reach the ball and it ended up in the back of the net.
The calamitous own goal tied the scores at 1-1 and that was how the match finished.