Video: Chelsea’s Pedro dominates Premier League goal of the season nominations

The 2016/17 @Carling Goal of the Season nominees!
VOTE for your favourite: https://t.co/asQW9Rhfq3 #PLAwards pic.twitter.com/SIlHTAYTCC
— Premier League (@premierleague) May 22, 2017
Chelsea winger Pedro Rodriguez is the dominant figure in the shortlist for Premier League goal of the season.
The Spain international provides two of the 10 nominated goals, which you can see in the video above, and is the only player with more than one goal included.
Pedro’s strikes against Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are both included.
Team-mate Eden Hazard is nominated for his solo goal against Arsenal.
Also on the shortlist are Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s scorpion kick for Manchester United versus Sunderland, Liverpool midfielder Emre Can’s spectacular bicycle kick at Watford and West Ham striker Andy Carroll’s overhead kick against Crystal Palace.
Cristhian Stuani, Jordan Henderson, Dimtri Payet and Andros Townsend are among the nominees, too.