Video: Chris Smalling and Phil Jones back in Man Utd training

Manchester United defensive duo Chris Smalling and Phil Jones have both returned to training today ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League semi-final first leg against Celta Vigo in Spain.
The pair have both been sidelined since the March international break, when they both sustained injuries on England duty, but look set to make timely returns to help alleviate Jose Mourinho’s defensive injury crisis.
Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are all sidelined through injury.
You can see footage from today’s session at Carrington, featuring Jones and Smalling, above.