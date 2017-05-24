Video: Christian Eriksen skins a couple of kids

.@ChrisEriksen8 takes all forms of training VERY seriously, even when kids are involved…🙈 #SpursinHongKong pic.twitter.com/Gi09Hoitda
Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen showed his competitive side when he took part in a two-on-one game with a couple of children in Hong Kong.
The Denmark international skinned the first defender, flicking the ball from side to side until the youngster committed to a challenge and sold himself.
Eriksen then went through on the young keeper, who was left flailing around on the floor by the Premier League star.
Thankfully Eriksen stopped short of a goal celebration.