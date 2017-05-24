Video: Christian Eriksen skins a couple of kids

Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen showed his competitive side when he took part in a two-on-one game with a couple of children in Hong Kong.

The Denmark international skinned the first defender, flicking the ball from side to side until the youngster committed to a challenge and sold himself.

Eriksen then went through on the young keeper, who was left flailing around on the floor by the Premier League star.

Thankfully Eriksen stopped short of a goal celebration.