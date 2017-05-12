Video: David De Gea shows off his slam dunk skills

⚽ or ? pic.twitter.com/VNiuOdnhAq
Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea was on the bench for last night’s Europa League semi-final win over Celta Vigo, so he has been burning off some energy on the basketball court today.
The Spain international posted a video to his Twitter account this afternoon to prove that he is no slouch at other sports.
De Gea can be seen showing off his slam dunk skills.
Expect Jose Mourinho to be on the phone soon given the recent basketball injury that forced Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to miss a game.