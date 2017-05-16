Video: David Luiz hacks at Kurt Zouma’s legs

@DavidLuiz_4 😉oh my godness why ? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 @KurtZouma pic.twitter.com/i1zfFtLDxd
— Sandra Zouma (@sandrazouma) May 15, 2017
Chelsea’s prankster-in-chief David Luiz took aim at fellow centre-back Kurt Zouma during the title celebrations at Stamford Bridge after last night’s 4-3 win over Watford.
The Brazilian spotted his victim walking away from him, stalked him down and launched into a kick / trip. Zouma, not long back from a serious knee injury, did not initially seem to appreciate the prank. But he was soon dancing with his team-mate.
Zouma’s wife Sandra captured the whole incident from the stand.