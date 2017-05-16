Video: David Luiz hacks at Kurt Zouma’s legs

Chelsea’s prankster-in-chief David Luiz took aim at fellow centre-back Kurt Zouma during the title celebrations at Stamford Bridge after last night’s 4-3 win over Watford.

The Brazilian spotted his victim walking away from him, stalked him down and launched into a kick / trip. Zouma, not long back from a serious knee injury, did not initially seem to appreciate the prank. But he was soon dancing with his team-mate.

Zouma’s wife Sandra captured the whole incident from the stand.