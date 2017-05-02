Video: David Luiz and Idrissa Gueye’s hilarious exchange about Eden Hazard

Posted by - May 2, 2017 - All News, Chelsea, Everton, Football videos, Premier League

Chelsea defender David Luiz and Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye had an amusing exchange after their two sides met at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The curly-haired Brazilian was making his way through the mixed zone when he noticed Gueye giving an interview to a French broadcaster.

In reference to the Toffees star’s relentless man-marking job on Eden Hazard during the game, Luiz was surprised to see Gueye giving the interview alone and joked (in French): “Where is Hazard?”

Gueye replied: “In my pocket.”

With the Chelsea having ultimately finished the game as 0-3 winners, Luiz and Hazard will gladly take that one on the chin.