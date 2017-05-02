Video: David Luiz and Idrissa Gueye’s hilarious exchange about Eden Hazard

David Luiz : "Il est où Hazard ?"
Idrissa Gueye "Il est dans ma poche !"
Magnifique @IGanaGueye ! 😂😂
Chelsea defender David Luiz and Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye had an amusing exchange after their two sides met at Goodison Park on Sunday.
The curly-haired Brazilian was making his way through the mixed zone when he noticed Gueye giving an interview to a French broadcaster.
In reference to the Toffees star’s relentless man-marking job on Eden Hazard during the game, Luiz was surprised to see Gueye giving the interview alone and joked (in French): “Where is Hazard?”
Gueye replied: “In my pocket.”
With the Chelsea having ultimately finished the game as 0-3 winners, Luiz and Hazard will gladly take that one on the chin.