Video: Dele Alli discusses Spurs 2-0 Arsenal

"I'm going to get a bit of stick for that header in the first half!"@Dele_Alli knows what to expect from his team-mates after that miss! pic.twitter.com/ZXFiHelNFl
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 30, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli spoke to the club’s in-house media team after yesterday’s 2-0 win over Arsenal in the north London derby at White Hart Lane.
The England international opened the scoring in the second half to send Spurs on their way to victory, but he had missed a gilt-edged chance to score with a header in the opening 45 minutes.
Both those incidents were up for discussion in his post-match interview.