Video: Diego Costa and David Luiz kidnap Antonio Conte from his press conference

Watch what happened during Antonio Conte's press conference last night! 😂 #ChelseaChampions pic.twitter.com/O0ENBxEq8v
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 13, 2017
Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte’s press conference after Friday’s win at West Bromwich Albion came to an abrupt end.
Striker Diego Costa and defender David Luiz stormed the press room at the Hawthorns, theatrically berated reporters for keeping their manager for so long, tapping their watches and pointing out that they were champions.
Conte was duly smuggled out of his press conference by his two kidnappers and delivered back to the away dressing room to join the squad for their title celebrations.