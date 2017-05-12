Video: Emotional Jose Mourinho whips a scarf round after beating Celta Vigo

Jose mourinho!!! ❤ @ManUtd @AnthonyMartial coz United r going to Stockholm ❤ pic.twitter.com/haD0fDHuia
— Katie Flynn (@Kate_flynn86) May 11, 2017
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was visibly emotional after his side beat Celta Vigo in their Europa League semi-final to book their place in the final.
During a tense final few moments, Mourinho looked perhaps more nervous than at any stage in his managerial career to date. That probably goes someway to explaining why he looked a little teary after the final whistle.
He picked up a scarf in front of the Stretford End, whipping it around a bit and pumped his fists at the United supporters in celebration.