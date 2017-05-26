Video: Everton’s Kieran Dowell fires England U20s into last-16 as group winners

That's a lovely goal 👌
England break the deadlock as Dowell finishes a fine team move #U20WC pic.twitter.com/2h6XS2rcft
— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) May 26, 2017
England Under-20s are through to the last-16 of the Under-20 World Cup after a 0-1 win over hosts South Korea today.
Everton starlet Kieran Dowell scored the only goal of the game to ensure his side’s progression to the knockout stages of the competition as group winners.
Dowell arrived late into the box to get on the end of pull-back for a Frank Lampard-esque goal.
England top the group, but South Korea join them in the next round as runners-up. Argentina and Guinea are going home.