Video: Extended footage of Man Utd training ahead of Celta clash

We brought you a short video earlier, but now we have extended footage of Manchester United training today ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League second leg against Celta Vigo.
The Red Devils appeared to be in relaxed mood as the prepare to face their Spanish opponents at Old Trafford on Thursday evening.
You can see United running through a series of warm-up exercises and drills in the video above, which is almost 14 minutes long.
Keep your eye out for youngster Demetri Mitchell, who took part in today’s session and could be involved tomorrow.