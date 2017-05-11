Video: Former Man Utd star picks Fulham song as funniest opposition chant

Gary Neville on the funniest chant the opposition fans sang at him. pic.twitter.com/GHUbqhBKHh
Former Manchester United right-back Gary Neville has singled out a favourite chant directed towards him by opposition fans.
The ex-England international bestowed the honour upon Fulham. Craven Cottage might not be particularly well known for being an intimidating atmosphere for opposition players, but on this occasion the fans managed to cut deep.
Neville recalls hearing a chant going up in the stand to the right of him and eventually realised that the home supporters were singing: “You’re just a sh*t Phil Neville.”