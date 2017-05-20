Video: Gabriel nutmegs Alexis Sanchez, who is furious

Nuts! 😜 @Gpaulista5 1-0 @Alexis_Sanchez 😂 pic.twitter.com/519pD9pCeV
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 19, 2017
If you think about Arsenal team-mates Gabriel and Alexis Sanchez going up against each other in training, there is only one man you can imagine being humiliated in the skill stakes.
But precisely the opposite happened yesterday at London Colney, when the Brazilian centre-back nutmegged the Chilean forward during a keep-ball exercise as the Gunners prepare to face Everton on Sunday.
Sanchez was clearly infuriated by the incident and his anger only grew when he spotted that the whole thing had been captured on camera.