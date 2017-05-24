Video: Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s overhead kick goal vs Ajax

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has scored 6 Europa League goals this season.
Great overhead kick. Advantage Man Utd! 👊 pic.twitter.com/KOp97JsPKI
— BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) May 24, 2017
Manchester United’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan ensured a comfortable finish to the Europa League final against Ajax with this overhead kick goal.
The Armenian hooked the ball into the back of the Dutch side’s net to put United into a 2-0 lead after the ball broke for him in the penalty area from a corner.
That’s how the game finished, with United lifting the trophy and securing a return to the Champions League for next season.