Video: Highlights of Ajax 0-2 Manchester United

Here is how Manchester United won the Europa League.
A tactical masterclass from manager Jose Mourinho prevented opponents Ajax from having so much as a sniff during last night’s final.
A deflected shot from outside the penalty area by Paul Pogba gave United the lead in the first-half. After the break Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored an overhead kick when the ball broke to him in the box after a United corner.
Those two goals were enough to secure the trophy for the Red Devils. You can see highlights from the game in the video above.