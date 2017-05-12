Video: John Guidetti miss – former Man City man’s incredible last-minute howler vs Man Utd

IT. WAS. THAT. CLOSE!
Former Man City man John Guidetti fluffs his lines with six seconds left as United are let off the hook! 😳 pic.twitter.com/Q0ds7UucdT
— BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) May 11, 2017
Manchester United are through to the Europa League final, but it would have been very different if Celta Vigo striker John Guidetti hadn’t fluffed his lines in the final few seconds.
The ball broke for former Manchester City man Guidetti in the penalty area with an open goal at his disposal and a place in a final in his hometown of Stockholm up for grabs. But he made a mess of his shot and failed to score the goal that would have levelled the tie at 2-2 and sent Celta through on away goals.
The final whistle was blown seconds later.