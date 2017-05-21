Video: John Terry says goodbye to Stamford Bridge

Captain. Leader. Legend. 👏#ChelseaChampions pic.twitter.com/3YUSqPVSPz
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 21, 2017
These were the scenes on the pitch at Stamford Bridge as long-serving captain John Terry said goodbye to the Chelsea fans.
Terry is moving on this summer at the end of his contract. Although the 36-year-old is likely to be part of the squad to face Arsenal in next weekend’s FA Cup final, this afternoon’s win over Sunderland was his last ever game at the Bridge.
There were emotional scenes as Terry walked round the stadium after the final whistle.