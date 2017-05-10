Video: John Terry thanks Chelsea fans for reception vs Boro

Chelsea captain John Terry has shared footage of the reception he got when he came on as a substitute during Monday night’s victory over Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge.
The video was shot by Terry’s wife, Toni, who was in the crowd to cheer him on.
Terry’s substitute appearance was his 715th appearance for the club. Crucially, it was also his fifth Premier League game of the season, which means he will qualify for a winner’s medal.
Reacting to the video, the 36-year-old said: “715 appearances @chelseafc. Words can never truly describe what Chelsea FC and you supporters mean to me. I LOVE YOU ALL Incredible reception. THANK YOU.”