Video: Jose Mourinho already knows his probable Europa League final XI

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he already has in mind a team to start against Ajax in the Europa League final later this month.
Speaking after yesterday’s defeat at Tottenham Hotspur, Mourinho revealed that he has effectively already picked his starting XI for the crunch clash in Stockholm but that players would be able to play their way into or out of his planned team between now and kick-off.
He told reporters at his post-match press conference, which you can watch in the video above: “I will analyse the individual performances of the players and try to understand who can give me a little bit more for the final.
“Of course, I have in my mind already what I think is going to be the team, but the players can influence decisions with positive or negative performances.”
Mourinho also spoke about resting players between now and the final.
He said: “The most important thing for us is no injuries and some people having a proper rest.
“Blind had to play 90 minutes, but the next match is for Blind to rest and we have to go like this, step by step, to rest people.”
That indicates that those who are rested for Wednesday’s trip to Southampton and particularly Sunday’s game against Old Trafford will be in the a good shout of starting against Ajax the following Wednesday.