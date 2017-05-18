Video: Jose Mourinho asks for a favour from Crystal Palace

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has asked Crystal Palace counterpart Sam Allardyce for help.
The Red Devils face the Eagles on Sunday in their final Premier League game of the season. They will face Ajax in the Europa League final just three days later, so Mourinho says he is hoping Allardyce and his players will go easy on them at Old Trafford this weekend.
He was speaking after Juan Mata picked up a knock and Marouane Fellaini suffered a hamstring injury at Southampton last night.
