Video: Jose Mourinho calls on Man Utd to end the season in the perfect way

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says reaching the Europa League final gives his side the opportunity to end the season in a perfect way.
Speaking in his post-match press conference after last night’s semi-final victory over Spanish side Celta Vigo, Mourinho called on his players to win a trophy and qualify for the Champions League with their final game of the season, which will be the final against Ajax in Stockholm later this month.
Click play to watch Mourinho’s press conference in full.