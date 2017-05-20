Video: Jose Mourinho confirms which youngsters will be involved against Crystal Palace

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed which young players he expects to be involved against Crystal Palace this weekend.
He told his press conference that goalkeepers Joel Pereira and Kieran O’Hara, Demetri Mitchell, Scott McTominay, Josh Harrop, Matty Willock, Axel Tuanzebe, Angel Gomes and Zachary Dearnley will be in his squad.
Mourinho also confirmed that midfielder Paul Pogba will be involved having not trained this week following the death of his father. He needs to show his sharpness ahead of Wednesday’s Europa League final against Ajax.
Fit-again Timothy Fosu-Mensah will also play against Palace and have an opportunity to prove he is an option for the final.