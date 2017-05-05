Video: Jose Mourinho previews Arsenal vs Man Utd

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has held his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s Premier League game against Arsenal.
The briefing was tagged on to the end of last night’s post-match press conference after the Europa League win at Celta Vigo.
Mourinho said that, despite the probability of him naming a considerably weakened team given his current injury problems and the fact that the return leg against Celta looming next Thursday, his side are not going to the Emirates Stadium to lose.
But his mentions of not going there to lose 5-0 or 6-0 suggests he is already trying to manage expectations.