Video: Jose Mourinho speaks ahead of Celta Vigo vs Man Utd

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has faced the media ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League semi-final first leg against Celta Vigo.
The United boss held a pre-match press conference at Celta’s Balaidos stadium this evening.
He gave a team news update, including confirmation that Paul Pogba, Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Juan Mata are all available for selection.
Mourinho also spoke about what it would mean for United to win the competition.
Click play to watch the press conference in full.