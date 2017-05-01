Video: Jose Mourinho suggests he will turn to Nicky Butt’s under-23 players

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has indicated that he will turn to players from the club’s under-23 side for their remaining fixtures this season.
Back-to-back draws against Manchester City and Swansea City have hit the Red Devils’ hopes of securing a top-four finish.
With United having endured a packed fixture list in April and suffered more injuries against the Swans yesterday, Mourinho told his post-match press conference that he might turn to Nicky Butt’s under-23 squad for the last four Premier League games.